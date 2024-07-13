Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.21.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $18.11 on Friday. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,588. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $277,046,000 after buying an additional 22,194,018 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after buying an additional 5,937,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after buying an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

