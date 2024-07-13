Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $27.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stephens started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. Analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $119,865.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,828.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $119,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,828.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,549 shares of company stock valued at $271,888. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $158,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

