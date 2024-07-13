Royal Bank of Canada Increases Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$84.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Metro from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$78.14.
Metro Stock Performance
Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.91. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.63 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metro will post 4.2740275 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Metro Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.38%.
Metro Company Profile
Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.
