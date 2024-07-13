Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$13.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$8.33 and a 1 year high of C$10.90.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.
