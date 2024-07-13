Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$13.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$8.33 and a 1 year high of C$10.90.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

