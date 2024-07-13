Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 267.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 186.7% during the first quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 213.4% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 76,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 51,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Walmart by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,100,006 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,357,000 after buying an additional 1,283,355 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $69.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

