Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN) Short Interest Down 20.1% in June

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Price Performance

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90. Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $31.44.

Institutional Trading of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. owned 0.08% of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Company Profile

The Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (RUNN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in large- and mid-cap US stocks through a value and growth approach with a focus on downside volatility management. RUNN was launched on Jun 7, 2023 and is managed by ROC.

