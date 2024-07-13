Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN) Short Interest Down 20.1% in June

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNNGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Price Performance

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90. Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $31.44.

Institutional Trading of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNNFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. owned 0.08% of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (RUNN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in large- and mid-cap US stocks through a value and growth approach with a focus on downside volatility management. RUNN was launched on Jun 7, 2023 and is managed by ROC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.