Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Short Interest Down 20.1% in June

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Safe & Green Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Safe & Green stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. Safe & Green has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($4.93) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative net margin of 233.49% and a negative return on equity of 4,127.08%.

Safe & Green Company Profile

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

