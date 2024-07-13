Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Up 6.6%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.52. 35,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,571,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SANA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,552,000 after buying an additional 2,358,089 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,656,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after acquiring an additional 506,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 255.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,449,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,956,000 after purchasing an additional 101,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,380,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 380,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.