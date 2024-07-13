Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAP. Desjardins boosted their price target on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.93.

Get Saputo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAP

Saputo Stock Performance

Saputo stock opened at C$31.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.55. Saputo has a one year low of C$25.28 and a one year high of C$32.15.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. Saputo had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.915804 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.87%.

Insider Activity at Saputo

In other news, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca bought 1,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.39 per share, with a total value of C$39,999.79. In other news, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca bought 1,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.39 per share, with a total value of C$39,999.79. Also, Senior Officer Richard Wallace bought 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.48 per share, with a total value of C$150,899.76. Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

About Saputo

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.