SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after buying an additional 1,524,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $286,079,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SBA Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,410,000 after buying an additional 387,855 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in SBA Communications by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 359,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after buying an additional 212,739 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $53,679,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $212.83 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.11 and a 200-day moving average of $210.43. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.08.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

