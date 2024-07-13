Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.34

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.34 and last traded at $66.29, with a volume of 17266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

