Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,674,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,422,000 after acquiring an additional 395,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,005 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after buying an additional 1,559,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,584,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,578,000 after buying an additional 75,269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $66.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

