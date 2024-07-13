Scotiabank Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$31.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSK. National Bankshares upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.90.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 1.5 %

TSE:PSK opened at C$27.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$21.22 and a twelve month high of C$28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$120.70 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 45.90%. Equities research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9703787 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 109.89%.

Insider Activity at PrairieSky Royalty

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.75 per share, with a total value of C$180,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $294,989. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

