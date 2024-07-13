Scotiabank Cuts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$34.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.96.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE opened at C$27.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$19.82 and a one year high of C$29.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.15. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of C$13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.71 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7840467 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Insider Activity at Cenovus Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 180,180 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.26, for a total transaction of C$5,091,508.42. In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.14, for a total value of C$5,028,880.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 180,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.26, for a total transaction of C$5,091,508.42. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $321,710 and have sold 864,176 shares worth $22,697,316. 31.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Stories

