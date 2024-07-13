Scotiabank Raises International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target to C$21.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on International Petroleum
International Petroleum Price Performance
International Petroleum Company Profile
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Petroleum
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.