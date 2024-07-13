Scotiabank Raises International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target to C$21.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on International Petroleum

International Petroleum Price Performance

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum stock opened at C$20.01 on Friday. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of C$11.54 and a 12 month high of C$20.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.66. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.50.

(Get Free Report)

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.