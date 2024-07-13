Scotiabank Trims Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Target Price to $80.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OXY. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

