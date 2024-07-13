SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Short Interest Up 593.8% in June

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 593.8% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SeaStar Medical Trading Up 30.4 %

Shares of ICUCW stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. SeaStar Medical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.43.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

