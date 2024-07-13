Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 1,575.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Seiko Epson Stock Down 0.7 %

SEKEY opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.51. Seiko Epson has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

