SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of SenesTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

SenesTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNES opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SenesTech has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $12.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 181.46% and a negative net margin of 545.82%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($15.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned about 1.25% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

