Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $205.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $210.38. The firm has a market cap of $588.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.61.

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.