Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Increases By 137.1%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 137.1% from the June 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.2 days.
AIB Group Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $5.50 on Friday. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.
About AIB Group
