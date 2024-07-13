Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Increases By 137.1%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 137.1% from the June 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.2 days.

AIB Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $5.50 on Friday. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

