Short Interest in Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Expands By 337.5%

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 337.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aluf Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHIX opened at $0.01 on Friday. Aluf has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Aluf Company Profile

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

