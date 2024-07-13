Short Interest in Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Expands By 337.5%

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 337.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aluf Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AHIX opened at $0.01 on Friday. Aluf has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
Aluf Company Profile
