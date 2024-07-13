Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Increases By 1,059.5%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 1,059.5% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of ARSMF stock opened at 0.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.14. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52 week low of 0.09 and a 52 week high of 0.20.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
