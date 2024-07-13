Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Increases By 1,370.0%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,500 shares, a growth of 1,370.0% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 43.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 1.95% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of BJDX stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $111.84. The company has a market capitalization of $204,103.20, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

