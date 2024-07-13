Short Interest in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN) Increases By 1,400.0%

Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bowen Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BOWN stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Bowen Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45.

Get Bowen Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bowen Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Bowen Acquisition by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Bowen Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $415,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bowen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bowen Acquisition

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.