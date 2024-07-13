Short Interest in Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Increases By 475.0%

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Branicks Group Stock Performance
Branicks Group stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Branicks Group has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.
Branicks Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Branicks Group
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Branicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Branicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.