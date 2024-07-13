Short Interest in Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Increases By 475.0%

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Branicks Group Stock Performance

Branicks Group stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Branicks Group has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

Branicks Group Company Profile

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

