Short Interest in Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Expands By 800.0%

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Dominion Lending Centres Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BRLGF opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. Dominion Lending Centres has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.39.
About Dominion Lending Centres
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dominion Lending Centres
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Lending Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Lending Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.