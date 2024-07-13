Short Interest in Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Expands By 800.0%

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Dominion Lending Centres Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BRLGF opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. Dominion Lending Centres has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.39.

About Dominion Lending Centres

Dominion Lending Centres Inc provides mortgage brokerage franchising and mortgage broker data connectivity services in Canada. It also provides end-to-end services to automate the mortgage application, approval, underwriting, and funding process; and additional services providing management of daily operations and data resources access.

