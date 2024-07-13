Short Interest in Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Rises By 520.0%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 520.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Eurazeo Price Performance

Shares of EUZOF stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. Eurazeo has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $58.64.

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. . The company invest in equity in the small-mid and Mid-large buyout segments. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

