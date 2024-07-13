Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Grows By 670.6%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 670.6% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTL opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTL Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

