Short Interest in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Declines By 18.6%

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the June 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,216,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average is $91.90. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3053 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

