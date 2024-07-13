Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Increases By 1,155.9%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 1,155.9% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 716,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of LTUM opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.11.

Get Lithium alerts:

About Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.