Short Interest in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Declines By 18.3%

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $5,336,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $177.47 on Friday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.50.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

