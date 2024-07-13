Short Interest in Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Rises By 1,400.0%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Pan African Resources Price Performance
Pan African Resources stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. Pan African Resources has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.36.
Pan African Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pan African Resources
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.