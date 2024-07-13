Short Interest in Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Declines By 20.0%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Plus500 Price Performance

Shares of Plus500 stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. Plus500 has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

