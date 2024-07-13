Short Interest in Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) Drops By 18.1%

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Prestige Wealth Stock Performance
PWM opened at $0.84 on Friday. Prestige Wealth has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.
Prestige Wealth Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prestige Wealth
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Wealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Wealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.