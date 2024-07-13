Short Interest in Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) Drops By 18.1%

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Prestige Wealth Stock Performance

PWM opened at $0.84 on Friday. Prestige Wealth has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

Prestige Wealth Company Profile

Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.

