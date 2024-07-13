Short Interest in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Drops By 19.7%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NYSE QD opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. Qudian has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 278.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Qudian by 89,325.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Qudian by 8.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 201,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Qudian by 41.4% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 246,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

