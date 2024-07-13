Short Interest in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Drops By 19.7%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Qudian Price Performance
NYSE QD opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. Qudian has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.60.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 278.52%.
Qudian Company Profile
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.
