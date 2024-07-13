Short Interest in Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Drops By 20.2%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 876,500 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 1,097,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,921.7 days.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS LWSCF opened at $10.72 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

