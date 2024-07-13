Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Expands By 1,433.3%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 1,433.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TDF opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 754.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 165,258 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 358,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 136,499 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 478,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.