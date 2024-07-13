Short Interest in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Expands By 763.6%

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 763.6% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kansai Electric Power Trading Down 2.1 %

Kansai Electric Power stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. Kansai Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67.

Get Kansai Electric Power alerts:

Kansai Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electricity, gas and heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. It operates through four segments: Energy Business, Power Transmission and Distribution Business, Information and Communication Business, and Life and Business Solution Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.