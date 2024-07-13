Short Interest in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Expands By 763.6%

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 763.6% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Kansai Electric Power Trading Down 2.1 %
Kansai Electric Power stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. Kansai Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67.
Kansai Electric Power Company Profile
