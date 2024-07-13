Short Interest in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Decreases By 20.0%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.20 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in The RMR Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

