Sify Technologies (SIFY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 19th.

Sify Technologies stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

