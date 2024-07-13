Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Position Trimmed by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,254 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,370,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 452,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,308,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter.

SIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

In related news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $406,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $406,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,334 shares of company stock worth $2,706,152. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $88.09 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $112.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average of $98.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.16.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

