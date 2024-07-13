Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.13

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 340360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SILK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1,293.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 879.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

