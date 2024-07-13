Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in June

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Singapore Exchange stock opened at $109.56 on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $98.07 and a twelve month high of $112.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.11.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.8867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.45%. Singapore Exchange’s payout ratio is 89.27%.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

