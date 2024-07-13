SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Short Interest Update

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 651,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
SiriusPoint Price Performance
SPNT opened at $12.63 on Friday. SiriusPoint has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiriusPoint
About SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
Read More
