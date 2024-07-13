Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 192,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Siyata Mobile Stock Down 1.0 %

SYTA stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Siyata Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 112.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Siyata Mobile will post -11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.