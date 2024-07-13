Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 192,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SYTA stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Siyata Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 112.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Siyata Mobile will post -11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
