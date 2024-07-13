Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.19.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.51. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.