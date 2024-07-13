Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $23.01. Approximately 4,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 146,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SDHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. Analysts forecast that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDHC. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

