Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a sector underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $115.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $129.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Copper news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,430. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 37,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.