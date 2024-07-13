Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Director Lembit Janes Acquires 287,000 Shares

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) Director Lembit Janes purchased 287,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,225.00.

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Lembit Janes acquired 14,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$2,590.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Lembit Janes bought 127,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,587.50.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock opened at C$0.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$63.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

